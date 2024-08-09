Farhan Akhtar on patriarchy: ‘Men are also victims, taught to suppress emotions’

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar believes that men today are also affected by patriarchy, as they are conditioned from childhood to "not show weakness."

Speaking on the podcast Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, Farhan discussed how men are often pressured to maintain control and suppress emotions. The host highlighted one of Farhan's memorable lines from the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by his sister Zoya Akhtar: Tum permission de rahe ho matlabh ke tum apne aap ko ek authority main put kar rahe ho aur woh barabari nahi hai, which translates to "By giving permission, you’re placing yourself in a position of authority, and that’s not equality."

Responding to the quote, Farhan said, “We’re taught that men shouldn’t cry, shouldn’t complain, and should just push through... From a young age, we’re taught to be in control and not show weakness. Men today are also victims of that patriarchal mindset.”

When asked about the difficulty men face in opening up and seeking help, Farhan noted, “Women generally find it easier to share their feelings. Men, on the other hand, tend to keep things bottled up.”

During the conversation, Farhan also shared a valuable lesson he learned from his father, the renowned lyricist, screenwriter, and poet Javed Akhtar: "Don't be too easily satisfied with your work. That’s one of the most important lessons I've learned."

When asked if he ever experiences self-doubt, Farhan admitted that he sometimes feels like an "imposter" before performing. “Those first few minutes before I go on stage... When I’m standing backstage, I feel like a fraud, like I don’t belong there,” he confessed.

Dil Dhadakne Do, a 2015 family drama, explores the lives of a dysfunctional family on a 10-day cruise with their friends and relatives. The film features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey, Pawan Chopra, Parmeet Sethi, Dolly Mattdo, and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.