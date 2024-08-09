Pamela Anderson reflects on shifting from a popular ‘cartoon character’ image to embracing her authentic self

Pamela Anderson has compared her 1990s Playboy image to that of a "cartoon character," reflecting on how it represented a departure from her true self. In an interview to a magazine, Anderson discussed her natural look at Paris Fashion Week, noting that this shift marked a significant change for her.

She explained, “That was the beginning of me letting go of the image I had always had of myself. I realised that the cartoon character I had created was fun, but it wasn’t who I am anymore.” Anderson expressed a desire to challenge conventional notions of beauty and the façades people often adopt.

Anderson admitted that she didn’t expect anyone to notice her change but felt that it broadened her perspective. She recounted how, while at Paris Fashion Week, she chose to forgo a three-hour makeup session in favor of visiting the Louvre. “I thought, ‘Who am I competing with?’” she said. “I was just a girl from Vancouver Island suddenly in glamorous clothes, feeling like a ‘little freckle-faced kid’ in a stunning Vivienne Westwood hat.”

She also noted her relief at moving away from the “pneumatic” image that had defined her. “Despite hosting dinner parties and cooking for my family, that side of me wasn’t visible to the public,” she said. “While I played into the image created around me, I’m grateful for where I am now. The most important thing is that I made it through all of that and can finally be myself and enjoy this time.”