Junior NTR's NTRNEEL finally goes on floors; film to release in January 2026!

Friday morning brought a host of surprises for ‘Man of Masses’ NTR Jr fans. The makers of his upcoming film, NTRNEEL , have officially announced that it will be released worldwide on January 9, 2026. This film marks the first collaboration between the cinema giants NTR Jr and Prashanth Neel. The NTRNEEL team held an auspicious muhurat puja, attended by NTR Jr, Prashanth Neel, their families and producers from NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers. Taking to social media, the filmmakers announced the dates.