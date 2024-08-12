Birthday girl Sara Ali Khan’s top five fashion moments

Sara Ali Khan is not just known for her acting skills, but also for her fashion sense. On her birthday, let's take a look at five of her most stylish outfits that prove her fashion game is on point.
Sara Ali Khan looked every bit the royal princess in this blush pink lehenga, adorned with intricate embroidery. The outfit was complemented by statement jewellery, including a maang tikka and chandbali earrings. Her poised look and graceful pose highlighted her elegance, making this outfit one of her best traditional looks.
Embracing modern fashion, Sara stunned in a bold black gown with daring cut-outs and a thigh-high slit. The combination of mesh and fabric accentuated her toned physique, while the minimalistic styling allowed the dress to speak for itself. This outfit was a perfect blend of chic and edgy.
Sara channeled classic elegance in a vintage-inspired black and white dress, complete with a large bow and delicate buttons. The outfit, paired with minimal accessories and soft waves in her hair, exuded timeless charm. This monochrome look captured the essence of old Hollywood glam.
Sara dazzled in a sleek black halter-neck dress with a daring thigh-high slit. The dress was adorned with intricate red and pink embroidery, adding a bold touch to the classic silhouette. Paired with minimalistic black heels and a high bun, this look exudes elegance with a dash of fierce confidence. Sara’s makeup was subtle yet glamorous, highlighting her sharp features, making the ensemble perfect for a night out or a red-carpet appearance.
This look was all about grace and simplicity. Dressed in a flowing white Anarkali suit, she radiated joy and elegance. The outfit, with its delicate embroidery and soft fabric, was paired with traditional earrings, capturing the essence of effortless beauty. The photo, taken outdoors amidst greenery, reflected a serene appeal.