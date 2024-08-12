Hugh Jackman on playing Wolverine: 'I’ve never felt more free'

Actor Hugh Jackman, who is receiving widespread acclaim for his latest superhero film, Deadpool & Wolverine, has shared insights into what he enjoys most about portraying the iconic character Wolverine.

In an interview, Hugh expressed that it's the human side of Wolverine that captivates him more than the character’s physical attributes, like the claws or healing powers.

“For me, playing Wolverine is almost like therapy,” Jackman revealed. “A close friend once said to me, ‘You’ve got a reservoir of rage inside you? That’s terrifying.’ But honestly, playing Wolverine is the best therapy I could ask for. As with Deadpool, I’ve never felt freer than when I’m in Wolverine’s shoes.”

He continued, "On the surface, Wolverine and I might seem very different, yet there are many aspects of him that resonate with me. There are parts of him that I’m not like at all, but I love inhabiting his character.”

Jackman also noted that both Deadpool and Wolverine are characters grappling with deep-seated shame, though they deal with it in very different ways.

"I find the human aspects of Wolverine far more compelling than his claws or healing abilities because that’s where his rage stems from," he added.

Deadpool & Wolverine marks the 34th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and serves as a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). Directed by Shawn Levy, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford and Matthew Macfadyen.

In the movie, Deadpool teams up with a reluctant Wolverine from an alternate universe to prevent the Time Variance Authority from annihilating his world. The film integrates Deadpool into the MCU while maintaining the R-rated tone of its predecessors.