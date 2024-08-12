Kharaj Mukherjee on embracing new media: It's all about reaching the audience
Actor Kharaj Mukherjee is exploring the realm of new media with a fresh venture into podcasts. In a conversation with Indulge, the multifaceted actor shared his excitement about narrating audio stories for Asha Audio’s new podcast series, which features three tales from Rabindranath Tagore’s Golpo Guccho — the horror story, Nishithe, the humorous Icchapuran and the dramatic Dalia. The actor discussed the evolution of media, the rise of audiobooks in Bengali, and his ongoing projects, including upcoming theatre productions and film roles.
Excerpts from our chat:
How did you enjoy voicing this podcast? Was it different from your usual acting roles?
I don’t see it as different from my other roles. Whether I’m acting, singing, or doing anything else, it’s all a form of my expression, like my own creation. My job is to present it beautifully, regardless of the medium. I just focused on performing my best. Once the editing, background music, and effects were added, the story came to life, and my role as Kharaj Mukherjee faded into the background.
What do you think about the current demand for audiobooks and podcasts, especially in Bengali?
I got to know later that my work would take the shape of a podcast. Nowadays, the majority leans towards podcasts and audiobooks. I am glad that now I am also a part of this culture. I would love to do something like this again. I am very interested in coming up with different genres and moods— we can do mystery, comedy, horror… anything.
The habit of reading Bengali books has dwindled over the years. Do you think podcasts are helping to revive interest in Bengali literature?
It is true that a vast majority of the population isn’t reading anymore. And podcasts are just a medium. As performers, we must present our work to the public. Street plays were a thing once, that was also a medium. We used to listen to short EPs, where people like Jahor Roy and Nabadwip Halder used to do comedy skits, that was another medium. Now is the time for podcasts. One can listen to them while driving, or cooking or before falling asleep.
Your other upcoming projects?
There’s one with Manasi Sinha, one with Raju (Majumdar) under his direction, and I came back from filming Jolly LLB 3. Every year, I try to come up with two to three plays, and most of them make it to the stage. This time, it was Choka Chok Saccha Chok, an allegorical drama, which I have taken from an old play called, Khorir Gondi, an adaptation of The Caucasian Chalk Circle.