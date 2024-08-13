Danish Sood prepares intensely for role as national-level shooter in ‘Naam Namak Nishan’

He further shared how he was deeply impacted by the role, stating that leading different lives as actors gave him his closest experience with men in service. A new level of discipline was instilled in his life through the training and preparation for this role, from waking up early to following a strict diet and fitness regime. To bring authenticity to his character, specialized training in skeet shooting, boxing, and basketball was undergone by Danish. He shared that mastering the basics of skeet shooting, a difficult sport, required a few classes. Efforts were also made to build a physique that reflected the athletic and rural essence of his character.