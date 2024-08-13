Danish Sood prepares intensely for role as national-level shooter in ‘Naam Namak Nishan’

Actor Danish Sood is all set to take on the challenging role of Gurbaaz Singh Kahlon, a national-level skeet rifle shooter, in the upcoming Amazon Mini series Naam Namak Nishan. Sharing the screen with Varun Sood, Danish will be supported by a strong cast including Helly Shah, Karan Vohra, and Roshni Wali.
Danish immersed himself in rigorous military and sports training to prepare for the role. Reflecting on the experience, he said, “I had to put in long hours of training to achieve the fitness and body language required for this role. There are no shortcuts. I also interacted with army cadets, observed their lifestyle, and replicated it in my own way. It was eye-opening to understand the level of dedication, determination, and discipline that goes into being part of the defense sector.”
He further shared how he was deeply impacted by the role, stating that leading different lives as actors gave him his closest experience with men in service. A new level of discipline was instilled in his life through the training and preparation for this role, from waking up early to following a strict diet and fitness regime. To bring authenticity to his character, specialized training in skeet shooting, boxing, and basketball was undergone by Danish. He shared that mastering the basics of skeet shooting, a difficult sport, required a few classes. Efforts were also made to build a physique that reflected the athletic and rural essence of his character.
Known for his versatile performances in projects like CAT, Gulmohar, Jugaadistan, and The Fame Game, Danish is also a talented singer-songwriter, composing music for Mismatched Season 2 on Netflix. Naam Namak Nishan will be released on August 14 on Amazon miniTV.