Rani Mukerji unveils Yash Chopra commemorative stamp at Australian Parliament ahead of IFFM 2024

Rani expressed her honour and humility in participating in this significant event, celebrating Yash Chopra’s influential legacy and his film studio YRF’s 50-year impact on global pop culture. “This occasion not only celebrates Yash Chopra and YRF's extensive and influential legacy but also highlights the broader Indian film industry’s role in entertaining audiences worldwide through cinema,” Rani noted.

She also praised the IFFM for its role in strengthening cultural and creative ties between India and Australia over the past 15 years. “It’s incredible to see the festival grow year after year and serve as a bridge connecting the creative communities of India and Australia,” she said.

The stamp launch was accompanied by keynote addresses from Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar at the Parliament in Canberra. The stamp commemorates Yash Chopra’s immense contributions to Indian cinema and his role in elevating Hindi cinema to a global cultural phenomenon. Yash Chopra was also the first patron of the IFFM.

The event took place on August 13, ahead of the 15th annual IFFM, which is set to begin on August 15. The stamp unveiling was attended by dignitaries, Members of Parliament, and various ministers. Karan Johar also delivered a powerful keynote speech at the event.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange described the stamp launch as a significant milestone for the IFFM, noting, “This is a landmark year as we celebrate our 15th anniversary. It’s a blessing to have Rani Mukerji unveil Yash Chopra's stamp, recognizing his enduring influence on Indian cinema. His contributions have shaped generations and will continue to resonate for years to come.”

Lange emphasised the importance of the event, stating, “Yash Chopra was our first festival patron and a tremendous supporter. The launch of this stamp is a tribute to him, dedicating our 15th year to honouring his legacy.”

The festival will be held across Melbourne from August 15 to 25.