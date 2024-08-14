NTR Jr. suffers minor wrist sprain but completes shoot for ‘Devara: Part 1’

Actor NTR Jr. has sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist while working out at the gym. Despite the injury, he managed to complete the shoot for his highly anticipated film, Devara: Part 1.

A statement from his team confirmed the news, “Mr. NTR @tarak9999 recently experienced a minor sprain to his left wrist during a gym session. He is currently wearing a cast as a precautionary measure.”

It added that NTR Jr. finished the filming of Devara last night and is now in recovery. “The cast will be removed in a couple of weeks, and he will resume work soon.”

On Tuesday night, the actor took to social media to announce that he had wrapped up filming for Devara: Part 1, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set. He wrote, “Just wrapped my final shot for #Devara Part 1. It has been a wonderful journey, and I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Looking forward to everyone experiencing the world created by Siva on September 27th.”

Set for release on September 27, Devara: Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film features NTR Jr., Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

The film is described as an epic action saga set in coastal lands, portraying an emotionally charged historical event. This movie also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu cinema. Recently, the song Dheere Dheere, which highlights the relationship between Janhvi’s and NTR Jr's characters, was released. Sung by Shilpa Rao in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with the Tamil version performed by Deepthi Suresh, the song has already garnered attention.