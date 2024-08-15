Disney asks fans to put their 'hands together' as they reveal behind-the-scenes moments of Disney Legends 2024

In an extravagant ceremony that rounded up D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event weekend, the Walt Disney Company recently honoured 14 new Disney Legends. Today, the company has taken to its Instagram account to share some behind-the-scene glimpses of the awardees marking the imprint of their palms, before taking to the stage.

The awardees for 2024 included Angela Bassett, Colleen Atwood, Frank Oz, Harrison Ford, James Cameron, James L. Brooks, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joe Rohde, John Williams, Kelly Ripa, Mark Henn, Martha Blanding, Miley Cyrus and Steve Ditko, with Miley being the youngest recepient of the prestige ever.

In the video, the honourees are seen arriving, leaving the handprints and posing pretty for the camera, while being hyped up by none other than the OG Disney mascott, Mickey Mouse! The caption read, "Put your hands together for the 2024 class of Disney Legends as they leave their mark on Disney History at #D23!"

Check out the video: