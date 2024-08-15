Independence Day: 'Dilip sahib was the most desi person I have ever known,' says Saira Banu

On the occasion of 78th Independence Day on Thursday, veteran actress Saira Banu revealed why her husband and late legendary actor Dilip Kumar was the most “desi” person she has ever known.

Saira Banu, an avid social media user, took to Instagram, where she posted a video montage featuring moments from the actors interview, song Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka from the 1957 film Naya Daur and a scene from the 1986 film Karma among many others.

For the caption, she wrote, “There are moments when I pause and think about how it all began for me, and how far the journey has brought me today. Though I was raised in an English society, my heart has always been rooted to my beautiful homeland, India.”

“Whether it was the 'Adab' that Appaji so lovingly bestowed upon both me and Sultan Bhai, or the delicious delicacies that I savoured, one plate after the other, long story short, I was always drawn to the traditions of my motherland, even from miles away," she added.

As she looks back now, Saira Banu says she realises that everything makes sense. “The Almighty truly knows where we belong, and for me, that meant finding the greatest blessing, my beloved husband, who was the most 'DES!' person I have ever known. He cherished his roots with such deep respect that words alone cannot express it,” she said.