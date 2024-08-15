Kaley Cuoco gets engaged to 'Ozark' actor Tom Pelphrey

According to a leading magazine, the couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie in March 2023.

"The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have supported us over the past few days. We are blessed beyond belief," Kaley wrote in a heartfelt caption alongside photos of their newborn.

Kaley also expressed her deepened love for Tom, adding, "@tommypelphrey I didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.” Tom echoed her sentiments, sharing, "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.”

The couple’s love story began in April 2022 when they were introduced by their mutual manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph. Kaley shared in a media interaction that their first meeting at the Ozark premiere was electric.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him. Now, we're ready to build a life together," she said.