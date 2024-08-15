Shilpa Shetty celebrates Independence Day with BSF Jawans, highlights their sacrifices and dedication

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who recently played Special Cell Chief Tara Shetty in the series, Indian Police Force,celebrated the 78th Independence Day with the men who are on the frontlines of our nation. The actress shared a video of herself celebrating Independence Day with BSF jawans on her Instagram handle.

Shilpa paid a visit to the BSF sector headquarters in Ferozepur where she not only participated in the Independence celebrations where the BSF personnel recited poems and gave speeches on the special day, but also expressed her gratitude to the jawans for guarding the borders. She added how people of India feel secure and can enjoy freedom because of the them.

Her caption on her social media handle read, "Not many have the chance to witness the courage and dedication of those who stand guard at the Indo-Pakistan border, protecting our nation with unwavering resolve. Seeing them in action is a humbling reminder of the sacrifices made every day, often unnoticed but never unappreciated”.

She added, “I am deeply proud to be an Indian, and today, as we celebrate our Independence, I feel an overwhelming gratitude for these heroes. Happy Independence Day #78thIndependenceDay #IndependenceDay”.

Meanwhile, her role in the Indian Police Force, marked the OTT debut of superstar director Rohit Shetty, and it garnered positive responses from critics and the audience alike. The actress will be next seen in the movie KD - The Devil, which stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. She is also a regular on television, and judges the talent based reality shows like India's Got Talent 10 and Super Dancer.