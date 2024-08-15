Shriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit’s husband celebrates I-Day with a culinary touch

Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Shriram Nene celebrated the 78th Independence Day in an interesting manner, with culinary flavours. The doctor took to his social media handle, and shared a video of himself trying his hands at making a Tricolour dosa. The dosa was made from three kinds of batter- moong daal, carrot, and green paste.

The cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, California, captioned the post, “So when your friend says she is coming to town, there is nothing better than cooking together. Celebrating Indian Independence Day with my dear friend and collaborator, @lakshmipratury Can’t wait to show you what we are cooking up together”.Nene is seen dressed in a white kurta pyjama, even as he blends the ingredients together.