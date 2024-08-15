Shriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit’s husband celebrates I-Day with a culinary touch

Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Shriram Nene celebrated the 78th Independence Day in an interesting manner, with culinary flavours. The doctor took to his social media handle, and shared a video of himself trying his hands at making a Tricolour dosa. The dosa was made from three kinds of batter- moong daal, carrot, and green paste.
The cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, California, captioned the post, “So when your friend says she is coming to town, there is nothing better than cooking together. Celebrating Indian Independence Day with my dear friend and collaborator, @lakshmipratury Can’t wait to show you what we are cooking up together”.Nene is seen dressed in a white kurta pyjama, even as he blends the ingredients together.
Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene married in a traditional ceremony in 1999 and the wedding was held at the residence of her elder brother in Southern California. The duo also collaborated on their second home production Panchak, which featured an ensemble cast of the finest artists from Marathi film, television, and stage like Adinath Kothare, Tejashri Pradhan, Anand Ingale, Nandita Patkar, Bharati Acharekar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Satish Alekar, Sagar Talashikar, Dipti Devi and Ashish Kulkarni.The film was shot in picturesque locales of the Konkan region of Maharashtra. It was directed by Jayant Jathar and Rahul Awate.
On the work front, Madhuri was recently seen in the film Maja Ma and the series The Fame Game. She played a superstar in the latter, whose sudden disappearance leads to unravelling of many dark secrets from her personal life. The actress is also busy with television where she regularly appears as a judge in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.