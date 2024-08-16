70th National Awards: AR Rahman bags his 7th National Film Award

Music director AR Rahman has bagged the award for the Best Background Score for his work in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The 70th National Awards, 2024 were announced earlier today. Interestingly, this marks the seventh National Award for the composer. The musician had earlier won the award for his albums, Roja, Minsara Kanavu, Lagaan, Kannathil Muthamittal, Kaatru Veliyidai, and Mom. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is the second award for Background score, after his last award for Mom.

Ponniyin Selvan has also bagged the award for the Best Tamil Film. The visual spectable had an ensemble cast comprising Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi to name a few. The sequel to the magnum opus was released earlier last year, which also met with a good reception. The film is an adaptation of Kalki's popular book, Ponniyin Selvan, which revolves around the rise of Chola emperor Raja Raja Chozhan.

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen, who won the audience's hearts for her work in Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, has bagged the award for the Best Actress. She shares the award with Manasi Parekh for the film, Kutch Express. Thiruchitrambalam also bagged the award for the Best Choreography award for the song, Megham Karukatha. The dance number was choreographed by Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan.