Adele braves through rain during performance, does wardrobe change onstage

Singer Adele did not let the rain stop her performance in Munich, Germany as she continued to sing despite bad weather.

On Wednesday, the Rolling In The Deep hitmaker performed in front of a swarm of fans in Munich, Germany and continued her show despite a huge storm arriving midway through the outdoor performance, reports a news publication.

In a video shared on X, formerly called Twitter, Adele could be seen performing her song Oh My God in a torrential downpour. She walked down a series of steps onstage while one hand holds up her long black gown and the other grips her microphone.

In another video, she revealed she is wearing sneakers or "trainers" instead of her usual preference to perform without shoes. As Adele speaks with the crowd, the camera pans to her feet, which she is quick to call out. "Get your camera off my trainers," she says, before getting distracted by her untied shoelaces. She took a moment to ensure her sneakers are securely tied before resuming her show. "Who just said nice shoes? Stop making fun of me," she said to the audience.

A video shared to X showed the singer telling a fan that she can't marry them because she's "already getting married." She then displayed her engagement ring as the crowd cheered. Adele and Paul have been dating since 2021, and have kept their relationship private.

Adele was previously in a relationship with Simon Konecki from 2011-19. The two secretly got married sometime around 2017. They are parents to an 11-year-old son, Angelo.