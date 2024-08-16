Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘coolest cat in town’ Joe Jonas happy birthday

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished her brother-in-law Joe Jonas, whom she referred to as the “coolest cat in town," on his 35th birthday.
Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture featuring her, her husband Nick Jonas and Joe. In the image, Priyanka is seen wrapped around Nick’s arm, while Joe smiles at the camera for a pose.
For the caption, she wrote, “Happiest birthday to the coolest cat in town.”
Joe Jonas got married to English actress Sophie Turner in 2019. In 2023, the two filed for divorce. They have two daughters.
Meanwhile, Priyanka wrapped up shooting for The Bluff, a swashbuckler film helmed by Frank E. Flowers. The film was being shot in Australia. It also features popular names such as Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo. Set in the Caribbean Islands during the 19th century, The Bluff will have Priyanka playing an ex-pirate who protects her family when her past catches up with her.
She will also be seen in Head of State, starring Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is an action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller.