Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘coolest cat in town’ Joe Jonas happy birthday

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished her brother-in-law Joe Jonas, whom she referred to as the “coolest cat in town," on his 35th birthday.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture featuring her, her husband Nick Jonas and Joe. In the image, Priyanka is seen wrapped around Nick’s arm, while Joe smiles at the camera for a pose.

For the caption, she wrote, “Happiest birthday to the coolest cat in town.”