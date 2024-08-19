Pankaj Tripathi celebrates India Day Parade in New York for the first time

The India Day Parade brings together thousands of people to celebrate India’s independence with colourful floats, traditional dances, and cultural performances. The FIA, which has been organising this event for over four decades, aims to promote Indian culture and heritage while fostering a sense of community among Indian-Americans.

This year’s parade was a grand display of culture, tradition, and unity, with Pankaj’s presence adding a special touch to the festivities. The event highlighted the vibrant spirit of the Indian diaspora and their strong connection to their homeland, even while living far from India.