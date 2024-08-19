Pankaj Tripathi celebrates India Day Parade in New York for the first time

Renowned Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi was the guest of honour at the 2024 India Day Parade in New York, marking his first time celebrating India’s Independence Day outside the country. The event, organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), took place on August 18, 2024, on Madison Avenue. This parade is recognized as the world’s largest celebration of Indian Independence outside India.
The versatile actor expressed his deep gratitude for being part of this significant event. He said, "I am deeply humbled and honoured to be part of such a significant event that celebrates India's independence and the spirit of unity among Indians worldwide. The India Day Parade in New York is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of the Indian community. This was the first time ever I was part of celebrating India's Independence Day on a foreign soil. It was an experience that I could not convey in words celebrating this special day with everyone."
The India Day Parade brings together thousands of people to celebrate India’s independence with colourful floats, traditional dances, and cultural performances. The FIA, which has been organising this event for over four decades, aims to promote Indian culture and heritage while fostering a sense of community among Indian-Americans.
This year’s parade was a grand display of culture, tradition, and unity, with Pankaj’s presence adding a special touch to the festivities. The event highlighted the vibrant spirit of the Indian diaspora and their strong connection to their homeland, even while living far from India.