Sonam Kapoor celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brothers Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared nostalgic throwback photos with her brothers — Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Akshay Marwah, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor — in celebration of Raksha Bandhan. The 39-year-old fashion icon posted a series of childhood snapshots on her Instagram Stories, showing the siblings in candid poses. Among the photos, there is also a recent picture from this year’s Raksha Bandhan festivities, where Sonam is seen in a white dress with a blue floral pattern, while Arjun sports a white and blue striped shirt with black trousers. Sonam captioned the post, “Happy rakhi to my crazies. Love you all. Don’t worry, I’ve got your back…”

Sonam, daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita, has two younger siblings: film producer Rhea and brother Harsh Varrdhan. She is also the niece of film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sanjay Kapoor. Sonam’s cousin, Shanaya Kapoor, shared a glimpse from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on her Instagram Stories as well. The photo shows Arjun seated with Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor (Boney Kapoor’s daughter) standing next to him. Khushi is dressed in a light blue shirt and denim jeans, while Shanaya looks elegant in a white dress, with blue and white balloon decorations in the background.

In her professional life, Sonam began as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black before making her acting debut in the 2007 romantic drama Saawariya, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film, produced and directed by Bhansali, was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s short story White Nights. Sonam has appeared in films such as Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, Mausam, Raanjhanaa, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

In 2016, she starred as Neerja Bhanot in the biographical thriller Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani and based on the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73. Sonam has also been featured in Pad Man, Veere Di Wedding, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sanju, and Blind.