A journey through Avinash Tiwary‘s most memorable characters, from ‘Laila Majnu’ to ‘The Girl on the Train’

Avinash Tiwary has emerged as one of the most versatile actors in contemporary cinema, effortlessly bringing a wide range of characters to life. His ability to dive deep into his roles and bring authenticity to each portrayal has made him one of the most exciting actors to watch in the present. Here’s a look at some of his most memorable characters and how he brought them to life.
In Laila Majnu, Avinash Tiwary shines as Qais, a young man consumed by love. His portrayal of the character’s transformation from a carefree lover to the heartbroken and obsessive Majnu is nothing short of captivating. Avinash's intense performance captured the depths of love and madness, making the audience feel every ounce of his character's emotional journey. His ability to convey both the charm and the torment of Qais makes this role one of his standout performances.
Avinash shows his versatility in Madgaon Express by playing Ayush Gupta, a character who is the epitome of the easy-going friend. His natural, relaxed performance brings a sense of authenticity to the role, making Ayush a relatable and likable character. The actor’s ability to effortlessly embody the casual, friendly nature of Ayush demonstrates his skill in portraying everyday characters with sincerity and depth.
In Bambai Meri Jaan, Avinash Tiwary takes on the challenging role of Dara Kadri, a gangster, delivering a performance that is both intense and gripping. His portrayal of the character, with its dark, menacing undertones, is enhanced by his powerful screen presence. Tiwary's ability to convey the complex layers of a gangster's life—his ruthlessness, his struggles, and his vulnerability—makes his performance in this crime drama unforgettable. It’s a role that showcases his ability to tackle gritty, intense characters with ease.
In Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Tiwary delivers a raw and gritty performance as Chandan Mahto, a Dalit gangster. His portrayal is grounded in the harsh realities of Bihar’s underworld, capturing the essence of a man who has fought his way to the top. Tiwary’s performance is marked by its authenticity and depth, making Chandan Mahto a character that lingers in the audience's mind long after the story ends. His ability to portray such a complex character with such conviction is a testament to his acting prowess.
In The Girl on the Train, Avinash takes on the role of a modern, polished doctor, Dr Shekhar Kapoor, bringing a sense of sophistication to the screen. His portrayal is subtle yet impactful, perfectly fitting the film's high-stakes narrative. His ability to switch gears and embody a character who is smooth, composed and complex highlights his range as an actor. His performance in this role adds a layer of intrigue and depth to the film, showcasing his skill in portraying more nuanced characters.