Dia Mirza’s emotional birthday message for Vaibhav Rekhi: A tribute to love and hard work

Dia Mirza recently celebrated her husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Sharing a collection of candid and unseen photos, including a touching one of Vaibhav with his daughter Samaira Rekhi from his previous marriage, Dia’s birthday message was filled with love and admiration.

In her caption, Dia expressed her pride and affection, "Happy Birthday Husband... You show up for all those you love and for many more... spreading joy, sharing your passion, your happiness, and effortlessly making the world a kinder place. Pause for yourself more, my love. You deserve it. You work too hard. I love you and am so proud of the human being you are. @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDivane."

The post received warm wishes from friends and colleagues, including filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who wrote, "Happy Birthday," and actress Aditi Rao Hydari who commented, "Couldn't be a better birthday wish for this bestest human." Neha Dhupia also chimed in with, "Happy birthday Vaibhav Saab."

Dia and Vaibhav, who married on February 15, 2021, in Bandra, Mumbai, are parents to a baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Dia was previously married to Sahil Sangha, but they separated in August 2019.

Dia Mirza, who won Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000, began her acting career in 2001 with the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Her notable works include Deewaanapan, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanju and Thappad. She was last seen in the road adventure drama Dhak Dhak and will soon appear in the web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.