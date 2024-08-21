Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of their marriage

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck are headed for splitsville, and this time it's confirmed. This comes after two years of their marriage.

JLo filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The official separation date is listed as April 26, reports a magazine.

The couple married in Las Vegas in July 2022 after re-sparking their relationship from two decades prior, which was dubbed 'Bennifer' by tabloid publications at the time and was a fixation of their coverage in the early 2000s. The two tied the knot again in a large ceremony in Georgia on August 20, 2022, exactly two years ago.

JLo and Affleck made two films together: Martin Brest’s largely reviled romantic caper Gigli in 2003 and Kevin Smith’s comedy Jersey Girl in 2004. By the time the latter feature hit theatres, Lopez and Affleck had called off their engagement and gone their separate ways.