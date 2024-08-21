Joseph Quinn, Doja Cat spotted together in London fanning relationship rumours

Two years ago, Doja Cat had revealed to 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp that she fancied his co-star, Joseph Quinn. Now the two are seen cozying it up in London. Coincidence?

Safe to say the two are painting the town red with their romance! The duo was first spotted together on August 17 while taking a stroll through London holding hands.

Quinn was wearing a button down white shirt and blue trousers, while Doja was rocking a lavender maxi dress, heels and her iconic short blonde hair.