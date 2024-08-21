Joseph Quinn, Doja Cat spotted together in London fanning relationship rumours

Two years ago, Doja Cat had revealed to 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp that she fancied his co-star, Joseph Quinn. Now the two are seen cozying it up in London. Coincidence?
Safe to say the two are painting the town red with their romance! The duo was first spotted together on August 17 while taking a stroll through London holding hands.
Quinn was wearing a button down white shirt and blue trousers, while Doja was rocking a lavender maxi dress, heels and her iconic short blonde hair.
The 'Say so' singer and the 'Stranger Things' actor were spotted again, holding hands and walking through London.
Doja was wearing a sheer black crop top along with a matching black leather skirt that was complete with belt and pockets. For accessories, she had on a pair of matching shades and leather boots to complement her outfit. Quinn was styled in a blue dress shirt, black trousers and formal shoes.
Many believe that the romance was years in the making, dating back to two years ago when Doja Cat confessed to Quinn's co-star, Schnapp. Fans are ecstatic about the pairing and are even looking forward to new music Doja might put out.
Joseph Quinn will be seen in MCU’s ‘Fantastic Four’ as Johnny Storm while Doja Cat will be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2024 in September