Maya Rudolph discusses portraying Kamala Harris

Maya Rudolph, the actress and comedian renowned for her tenure on 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL), has hinted at a return to the show to once again step into the role of Kamala Harris, the current U.S. Vice President and the Democratic Party's Presidential candidate.
In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live guest hosted by RuPaul, Maya opened up about the unique experience of portraying such a significant public figure. "This has been such a tremendous, exciting time for me that feels so much bigger than me or anything I've ever done. I've played her on the show before, but the minute it was announced that she was running, I think I was home watching The Bear and it was announced that I'd confirmed doing SNL. I was like, ‘I did what?’ Everybody's just ready for it"
Maya was a mainstay on SNL from 2000 to 2007 and has since returned for various guest appearances and hosting roles. Her portrayal of Harris during the 2020 Presidential campaign earned her a Primetime Emmy Award.
Reflecting on the role, Maya said, "“I would never have believed you if you'd said one day you're going to be playing the presidential candidate. To think that I had anything to do with this by association is mind-blowing. I spent so many years on SNL watching other people play presidential candidates and thinking there's no one that resembles me in the race. To think that we're here now, and to think that I'd ever be close by association, is incredible"
Kamala Harris has made history as the first female Vice President of the United States, as well as the first African American and Asian American to hold the office, marking her as the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history.