Samantha turns owner of Chennai Pickleball team; says her goal is to inspire women to embrace sport

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a significant step into sports entrepreneurship by becoming the owner of the Chennai franchise in the World Pickleball League (WPBL). The move marks the Shaakuntalam actor's debut in the sports arena, showcasing her commitment to India's rapidly growing sports ecosystem.
The World Pickleball League, promoted by Natekar Sports and Gaming in collaboration with Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India (SETVI), officially welcomed Samantha as the franchise owner. The WPBL is a force dedicated to building a vibrant community around the sport. With Samantha's role, the league is poised to make an even greater impact, particularly by elevating pickleball’s popularity across the country.
Samantha’s involvement is notable as she aims to take the popularity of pickleball in India to greater heights, with a strong emphasis on boosting female participation, both as athletes and entrepreneurs.
Expressing her enthusiasm for the sport, the actor said, "It was love at first sight with pickleball. From the moment I discovered it, I was captivated. Today, I'm thrilled to own the Chennai franchise in the upcoming World Pickleball League. Being part of India's evolving sports landscape has always been a dream of mine, especially as we witness an encouraging rise in women's involvement in sports. My goal is to inspire more women and young girls to embrace sports."
She added that the decision was not an easy one for her. Taking to her social media handle, the actor wrote, "Picking up a pickleball team wasn’t just a decision; it was a conviction. A nod to the younger me and a commitment to every little girl who’s been told she can’t. We’re here to prove that we absolutely can (sic)."
The actor also called it a movement, which is "essential for a healthier, fitter, and happier India."