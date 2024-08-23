Samantha turns owner of Chennai Pickleball team; says her goal is to inspire women to embrace sport

Samantha’s involvement is notable as she aims to take the popularity of pickleball in India to greater heights, with a strong emphasis on boosting female participation, both as athletes and entrepreneurs.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the sport, the actor said, "It was love at first sight with pickleball. From the moment I discovered it, I was captivated. Today, I'm thrilled to own the Chennai franchise in the upcoming World Pickleball League. Being part of India's evolving sports landscape has always been a dream of mine, especially as we witness an encouraging rise in women's involvement in sports. My goal is to inspire more women and young girls to embrace sports."