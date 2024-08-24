Nagarjuna reacts to the demolition of N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad

Veteran Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni has reacted to the demolition of his property N-Convention Centre located in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad.

The property was allegedly found to be built on encroached land in the FTL of the Thummidikunta Lake in Hyderabad, and was razed to the ground by the newly constituted state government organisation, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA).

On Saturday, the actor took to his X, and penned a long note as he claimed that the structure was demolished despite a stay order from the court.

He wrote, “Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases. I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of law. The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached”.