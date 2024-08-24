Will 'Gladiator 2' be Denzel Washington's farewell to the big screen?

Academy Award winner Denzel Washington might be nearing the end of his incredible acting career! In a recent interview, Denzel hinted at retirement after filming Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sequel, Gladiator II.

The legendary actor, known for iconic roles in movies like Malcolm X and Training Day, revealed a shift in his priorities. While expressing immense inspiration working with director Ridley Scott again (they previously collaborated on American Gangster), Washington stated, “There are very few films left for me to make that I’m interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley,” he told a popular media outlet. He added, “We had a great go-round the first go-round and here we are. He’s engaged. He’s excited about life and his next film. He’s an inspiration. We should all want to feel like that at 86.”

Is Gladiator II his grand finale? The film, slated for a November 22 release, promises to be a brutal and action-packed sequel, with Ridley Scott himself calling it "one of the best things" he's ever made.

But Denzel's passion extends beyond acting. He's also a seasoned director and producer, having helmed projects like Fences and The Great Debaters. In fact, Washington previously hinted at a career transition at the American Black Film Festival, suggesting that his future might hold "less and less time in front of the camera."

Will Gladiator II" truly be Denzel Washington's last stand? Only time will tell. But one thing's for sure: his legacy as a cinema giant is forever cemented.