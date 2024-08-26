Halle Berry on her childhood sweetheart; says ‘we’re still close friends’

Hollywood actress, Halle Berry, now 58, has often wondered what might have been if she and her childhood love had stayed together. Despite having been married to David Justice, Eric Benét, and Olivier Martinez, and currently being in a relationship with Van Hunt, Berry remains close friends with her former sweetheart.

In an interview with a popular magazine, Berry shared, “We all have those moments of wondering what if, imagining how life would have turned out if things had been different. We’re still close, and I value our time together without any regrets. It was a meaningful part of my life, but I needed to move forward and explore new experiences.”

Berry, who is currently starring alongside Mark Wahlberg in the spy comedy film The Union, expressed her joy at having her family with her on set, noting that they enjoyed their time in London and Slovenia. She also emphasised her commitment to continuing her career and staying healthy for her children. “I want to keep challenging myself and remain healthy so I can be there for my kids as they grow up. It’s crucial to take care of yourself and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” she said.