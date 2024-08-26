Rajkummar Rao credits Shah Rukh Khan as a key inspiration for his acting career

The actor shared a heartwarming anecdote about Shah Rukh recreating one of his iconic lines. This gesture filled Rao with immense joy and gratitude, reaffirming his lifelong respect for Shah Rukh.

“It's a great feeling. All my life, even today, I've been saying, of course, Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue. Of course, I paid a homage to him in ‘Stree 1’ and in ‘Stree 2’ also,” Rajkummar said, as per a media source.

He emphasized that Shah Rukh Khan would always remain his inspiration, along with other talented actors who have moved him with their performances. His approach to acting is rooted in honesty, sincerity, and a genuine enjoyment of the craft. This dedication, coupled with his hard work, has contributed to his consistent success on the silver screen.

“When somebody like him, of course, says my line, such an iconic line, it's such an amazing feeling. I can't describe it in words. Because he's been a big reason for me to be an actor,” he added while talking to the source.

Rajkummar Rao's admiration for SRK is evident in his own performances. He often draws inspiration from SRK's charismatic screen presence and ability to connect with audiences on a deep emotional level. R