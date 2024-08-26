Shefali Shah expresses interest in Telugu Cinema, praises ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’

Acclaimed actress Shefali Shah has shared her enthusiasm for working in Telugu cinema, praising its unique combination of grandeur and storytelling excellence.

During a recent moderated discussion in Hyderabad, Shefali expressed her admiration for Telugu films. She remarked, "I truly admire Telugu cinema. It blends grandeur with storytelling art so seamlessly. Films like the Baahubali series, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, and Sita Ramam are nothing short of magical. I would love to be part of such projects if given the opportunity."

On the horizon for Shefali is her upcoming film, Hisaab, where she stars alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee. The film, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, was announced on July 1 by Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd, which shared a photo of the film’s clapboard placed beside a small temple on set. The caption read, “Today, we embark on the journey of bringing emotions to life and passion to the screen; the beginning of Hisaab, presented by Jio Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures!”

Shefali's career began in Hindi cinema with a minor role in Rangeela in 1995. Since then, she has featured in a variety of notable films including Satya, Mohabbatein, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Gandhi, My Father, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, Jalsa, Darlings, and Three of Us.

Her husband, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is also her director for Hisaab, began his entertainment career with the long-running TV serial Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka. He made his film directorial debut with the Gujarati movie Dariya Chhoru before transitioning to Hindi cinema with Aankhen in 2002. His filmography includes hits like Waqt: The Race Against Time, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, and London Dreams.