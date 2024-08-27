Esha Deol celebrates 20 years of ‘Dhoom’

Actress Esha Deol recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as the iconic action thriller Dhoom celebrated its 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion, she gave a heartfelt shoutout to everyone who contributed to the film's success.
Esha, who has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel featuring clips from the movie, including glimpses of her in a bikini and scenes set to the film's unforgettable soundtrack.
In her caption, she wrote, "20 years of DHOOM... Thank you Yash uncle & Adi. Sanjay Gadhvi, I miss you today. @bachchan @udayc @thejohnabraham @subhamitra03—the best co-stars ever... A big shoutout to everyone involved in making this film... Dhoom forever in the hearts of everyone... Thank you for all the love, Dilbara."
Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Dhoom became a blockbuster, with a story written by Chopra and a script by Vijay Krishna Acharya.
Yash Raj Films also celebrated the milestone on Instagram, posting a video to commemorate 20 years of the action-packed entertainer. Their caption read, "2004 - The year it all began... Thrilling heists, edge-of-the-seat action, and an unforgettable album. Celebrating 20 years of this iconic blockbuster. #20YearsOfDhoom."
The film starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra and Rimi Sen. It centered on a gang of motorbike-riding robbers, led by Kabir (John Abraham), who carry out daring heists in Mumbai, with a determined cop, Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan) and a motorbike dealer, Ali Akbar Fateh Khan (Uday Chopra), hot on their trail.
The film's soundtrack, composed by Pritam, and its score, crafted by Salim–Sulaiman, featured hit tracks like Dhoom Machale, Shikdum, Dilbara and Salaame.
On the professional front, Esha Deol was last seen in the short film Ek Duaa. Her upcoming projects include Main and the Telugu film Hero Heroine.