Esha Deol celebrates 20 years of ‘Dhoom’

Actress Esha Deol recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as the iconic action thriller Dhoom celebrated its 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion, she gave a heartfelt shoutout to everyone who contributed to the film's success.

Esha, who has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel featuring clips from the movie, including glimpses of her in a bikini and scenes set to the film's unforgettable soundtrack.

In her caption, she wrote, "20 years of DHOOM... Thank you Yash uncle & Adi. Sanjay Gadhvi, I miss you today. @bachchan @udayc @thejohnabraham @subhamitra03—the best co-stars ever... A big shoutout to everyone involved in making this film... Dhoom forever in the hearts of everyone... Thank you for all the love, Dilbara."