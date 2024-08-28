Ayushmann Khurrana hails India's paralympic team as a beacon of inspiration

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has extended his support to India’s Paralympic Team, celebrating their perseverance and courage as they prepare for the upcoming Summer Paralympics 2024 in Paris.
Partnering with UNICEF, where he serves as India’s National Ambassador, Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video message, rallying the nation to support the Indian athletes. In the video, he expressed admiration for the Paralympians, emphasizing their extraordinary resilience and determination in the face of challenges.
Ayushmann passionately stated, “This is the Olympic season, a global platform where athletes from around the world compete. It’s a golden opportunity for every team, every player, and every dream to shine. Recognize their abilities. Support these athletes and celebrate their every effort and victory. These athletes are more than just competitors; they are fighters, survivors, and a source of inspiration. I salute their indomitable human spirit. Let’s come together to boost the morale of India’s Paralympic team.”
The actor went on to highlight how the indomitable spirit of India’s Paralympic champions serves as a powerful example for all, particularly for children, including those with special needs. He reminded everyone that no obstacle is too great to overcome when pursuing one's dreams.
“As UNICEF India National Ambassador, I stand for all children, ensuring they have access to an inclusive and equitable environment to help them reach their full potential, regardless of gender, economic, or social backgrounds. Let’s cheer on our Paralympic champions as they break barriers and make history,” Ayushmann added.
On the professional front, Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2, which was released last year. His continued advocacy for important causes, coupled with his cinematic contributions, make him a prominent figure both on and off the screen.