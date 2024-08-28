Ayushmann Khurrana hails India's paralympic team as a beacon of inspiration

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has extended his support to India’s Paralympic Team, celebrating their perseverance and courage as they prepare for the upcoming Summer Paralympics 2024 in Paris.

Partnering with UNICEF, where he serves as India’s National Ambassador, Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video message, rallying the nation to support the Indian athletes. In the video, he expressed admiration for the Paralympians, emphasizing their extraordinary resilience and determination in the face of challenges.

Ayushmann passionately stated, “This is the Olympic season, a global platform where athletes from around the world compete. It’s a golden opportunity for every team, every player, and every dream to shine. Recognize their abilities. Support these athletes and celebrate their every effort and victory. These athletes are more than just competitors; they are fighters, survivors, and a source of inspiration. I salute their indomitable human spirit. Let’s come together to boost the morale of India’s Paralympic team.”