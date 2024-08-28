Mother-daughter duo: Lara Dutta shares joyful Taylor Swift concert experience

Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi shared a heartwarming glimpse of her experience at a Taylor Swift concert in London, where she was accompanied by her daughter, Saira.

On Wednesday, Lara took to her Instagram Stories to post two videos of the concert, capturing the joy she and Saira shared as they enjoyed Taylor Swift's performance of the hit song Shake It Off. Alongside the video, Lara playfully added the caption, "Players gonna play baby," echoing the song's lyrics.

Lara and tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi got engaged in 2010 and married in a civil ceremony on February 16, 2011, followed by a Christian ceremony on February 20 at Sunset Point in Goa. The couple welcomed their first child, Saira, later that year on August 1, 2011.

On the professional front, Lara recently appeared in Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, a series inspired by true events, where she shared the screen with actors like Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna. The show is a gripping war room drama that delves into the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and the Indian Air Force's retaliatory strike, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at India's decisive defense operations. The series premiered on April 25, 2024, on JioCinema, with dubbed versions available in Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali.

Looking ahead, Lara is set to reunite with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming theatrical film Welcome To The Jungle. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor. This reunion marks their collaboration after the successful streaming film Bell Bottom.