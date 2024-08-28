Victoria Beckham enjoys a special family getaway in Muskoka with husband David Beckham and their children

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl member Victoria Beckham is enjoying a memorable family vacation in Muskoka, Canada. The star shared a photo dump on her Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse into her relaxing getaway.
Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, was also featured in the photos, looking cheerful and relaxed. The couple was joined by their children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.
In the caption, Victoria wrote, “Special family moments in Muskoka 🇨🇦 x Kisses #SalterFamily I love you all so much!! xx @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”
Victoria rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the Spice Girls, where she was known as Posh Spice. The group achieved massive success, selling over 100 million records worldwide and becoming the best-selling female group of all time.
After the Spice Girls disbanded in 2001, Victoria pursued a solo career in fashion and entertainment. She has starred in several documentaries and reality shows, including Victoria's Secrets, Being Victoria Beckham, and The Real Beckhams.
Victoria has also made appearances in television shows such as Ugly Betty and has served as a guest judge on programs like Project Runway and American Idol.
In a recent interview, documentary filmmaker Fisher Stevens revealed a humorous anecdote about Victoria. Stevens mentioned that Victoria was once embarrassed when her husband fact-checked her privilege during a conversation. The incident caught Stevens off guard, and he immediately texted his producing partner to express his surprise.