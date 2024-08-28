Victoria Beckham enjoys a special family getaway in Muskoka with husband David Beckham and their children

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl member Victoria Beckham is enjoying a memorable family vacation in Muskoka, Canada. The star shared a photo dump on her Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse into her relaxing getaway.

Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, was also featured in the photos, looking cheerful and relaxed. The couple was joined by their children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

In the caption, Victoria wrote, “Special family moments in Muskoka 🇨🇦 x Kisses #SalterFamily I love you all so much!! xx @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”