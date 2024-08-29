Actress Rajshri Deshpande on short film ‘Gudgudi’ that's getting screened at the ongoing Odense Film Festival

Actress Rajshri Deshpande has carefully constructed her oeuvre in acting over the years with stellar performances in series like Sacred Games, Trial by fire and others. Her recent act in filmmaker Abhiroop Basu’s short film, Gudgudi, is earning praises at the prestigious Odense Film Festival in Denmark, where the film has been screened on 27 and 29 of August, and is all set to be screened again tomorrow, August 31.

Set against the backdrop of Gujarat riots in 2002, the violently disturbing film deals with how women and children become victims of ruthless abuse and violence during such times. Being one of the only two Indian films among 52 films selected globally under the International competition at the festival, Rajshri speaks to us about her role and more. Excerpts.