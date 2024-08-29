Actress Rajshri Deshpande on short film ‘Gudgudi’ that's getting screened at the ongoing Odense Film Festival
Actress Rajshri Deshpande has carefully constructed her oeuvre in acting over the years with stellar performances in series like Sacred Games, Trial by fire and others. Her recent act in filmmaker Abhiroop Basu’s short film, Gudgudi, is earning praises at the prestigious Odense Film Festival in Denmark, where the film has been screened on 27 and 29 of August, and is all set to be screened again tomorrow, August 31.
Set against the backdrop of Gujarat riots in 2002, the violently disturbing film deals with how women and children become victims of ruthless abuse and violence during such times. Being one of the only two Indian films among 52 films selected globally under the International competition at the festival, Rajshri speaks to us about her role and more. Excerpts.
How excited are you about Gudgudi’s selection in Odense?
Really glad that the film has found an audience and that too at a place like Odense. We have gone through a lot of hurdles making the film. I'm just happy that it's finally out and eagerly looking forward to the first reactions.
What drew you to the short?
I am drawn to stories that speak of the human condition, stories that remind us what it means to breathe. Specially, Abhiroop's point of view and how he got rid of all the unnecessary noise and focused on a story of survival, from a woman's perspective drew me to it.
How did you mentally prepare for it?
Being a woman, this wasn't a story which was far away from me. Women in every sphere of life are constantly fighting against all odds, to simply survive. I resonated with that thought instantly.
Neeraj Singh, our production designer, and Archana Ghangrekar, our cinematographer, created a set which was very immersive and real. Once you are in it, you are in it. The physicality was just a part of it.
How was it working with Abhiroop?
Abhiroop is a keen observer and a very curious person by nature. He is very passionate about what he is doing and I think more importantly, he knows what he is doing. Sometimes you don't get the complete picture from the other side of the camera but when he showed me the final film, I broke down without even realising it's my film and I'm in it. I almost could not recognise myself.
Your parameters for saying yes to any film?
There's no absolute-ness to it. Your taste and preferences and thus, your choices evolve with time. They change. But fundamentally, I look for a story that speaks to me on a personal level. I try to look for a voice, it's important for me that the filmmaker has something to say.
Directors you've always wanted to work with?
I really loved Anatomy of a Fall. Justine Triet is someone I'd like to work with. There's also Payal Kapadia from India and many others.