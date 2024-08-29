Top five iconic roles of Nagarjuna that defined his legacy in South cinema

Nagarjuna Akkineni, fondly known as the King of Telugu cinema, has carved a niche for himself with versatile performances that span over three decades. As we celebrate his birthday today, here’s a look at the top five roles that showcase his immense talent and contribution to the industry.
Shiva marked a turning point in Nagarjuna's career. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film portrayed him as a college student who takes a stand against the corrupt system. This cult classic not only made Nagarjuna a household name but also redefined action cinema in Telugu films.
Nagarjuna’s portrayal of the 15th-century saint-poet Annamacharya in Annamayya is one of his most revered roles. The film, which blended devotion with stellar music, earned him a National Film Award (Special Mention). His transformation from a carefree individual to a devout saint was both moving and inspiring.
In Manmadhudu, Nagarjuna proved his versatility by excelling in a romantic comedy. Playing the role of Abhiram, a commitment-phobic and misogynistic ad agency owner, he delivered impeccable comic timing. The film's witty dialogues and his charming screen presence made it a huge hit among audiences.
Mass showcased Nagarjuna in an action-packed avatar, where he played the role of a vengeful orphan seeking justice. Directed by Lawrence Raghavendra, the film was a commercial success, and Nagarjuna’s intense performance and action sequences resonated well with fans.
Oopiri, the Telugu adaptation of the French film The Intouchables, saw Nagarjuna in a wheelchair-bound role. Playing a paraplegic billionaire, Vikramaditya, he brought a nuanced and emotionally compelling performance to the screen, proving once again his ability to handle complex characters with ease.