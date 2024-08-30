Ishaan Khatter is ecstatic as he gets featured first time on billboard in LA

Talking about The Perfect Couple, it is a mystery drama starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Hewson and Ishaan. It is an adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand.

The Netflix show tells the story of Hewson’s character Amelia, who is about to marry into the wealthy Nantucket Winbury family, to the disapproval of their matriarch novelist played by Nicole Kidman. But when a body is found on the beach and secrets are revealed, everyone becomes a suspect.

Apart from The Perfect Couple, Ishaan will be seen in The Royals alongside names such as Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea and Milind Soman. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series also stars Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny. Details about the series are still under wraps.