Angelina Jolie opens up about betrayal and close relationships

In a recent interview with a Hollywood portal, Angelina Jolie revealed that she has experienced a significant amount of betrayal in her life, which has affected her ability to form close relationships. The Oscar-winning actress shared, “I don’t really have those kinds of relationships. Maybe it’s losing your parent young. Maybe it’s working. Maybe it’s being somebody who’s been betrayed a lot.”

Despite this, Jolie emphasised that she values the few close relationships she has. “I don’t have a lot of those warm, close relationships as much that I lean on. But I have a few, and a few is enough,” she said.

Jolie also mentioned her enjoyment of spending quality time with loved ones. “If somebody wants to watch bad TV and order Thai food, I’m the first one to put the fuzzy socks on and sit next to them. I like to be with people I love,” she explained. She added, “I’m not somebody begging to be alone. I’m not that person that feels like, 'Oh, I wish I could just be alone so I could have my guilty pleasures.' Because usually my guilty pleasure is being with somebody.”

The 49-year-old actress finds joy in doing things that make her loved ones happy. “That really does make me happy,” she said.

Jolie also noted that her films have helped her connect with fans on a personal level. “To go into a room full of people you don’t know, and have a lot in common very quickly because somehow you’ve been in their home on the television or you made their children laugh or they know something personal, that’s really nice,” she commented.

Currently, Jolie is promoting her upcoming biopic, Maria, at the 81st Venice Film Festival. The film, directed by Pablo Larraín and produced by Fremantle, is a biographical drama about the legendary opera singer Maria Callas. The cast includes Valeria Golino as Callas's sister Yakinthi and Haluk Bilginer as Aristotle Onassis.