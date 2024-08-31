Chiyaan Vikram's incredible transformation for ‘Thangalaan’

Vikram's commitment extended beyond physical changes. He immersed himself in the raw, authentic setting of the film, often shooting in harsh conditions, drenched in mud, to maintain the film's gritty realism. This dedication is evident in his powerful performances, solidifying Thangalaan as a cinematic triumph and a testament to Vikram's unparalleled artistry.

Thangalaan was first released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 15 and now aims to mesmerise Hindi audiences as well.