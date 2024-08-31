Chiyaan Vikram's incredible transformation for ‘Thangalaan’

Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative, visually stunning canvas, and standout performances. As the film gears up for its Hindi release on August 30, one of its most talked-about aspects remains Vikram's extraordinary dedication to his roles.
In Thangalaan, Vikram portrays three distinct characters: Thangalaan Muni, Kaadaiyan, and Arasan ‘Aaran’, each with unique physicalities. The actor underwent significant transformations for these roles, including dramatic weight loss, going half-bald, and enduring hours of makeup daily. Vikram credited director Ranjith for guiding him through these challenging portrayals. He shared, "Ranjith was always there to inspire me and give me guidelines on what the person could look like."
Vikram's commitment extended beyond physical changes. He immersed himself in the raw, authentic setting of the film, often shooting in harsh conditions, drenched in mud, to maintain the film's gritty realism. This dedication is evident in his powerful performances, solidifying Thangalaan as a cinematic triumph and a testament to Vikram's unparalleled artistry.
Thangalaan was first released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 15 and now aims to mesmerise Hindi audiences as well.