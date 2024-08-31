Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate son Gautam’s 18th birthday with heartfelt wishes

Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, are overjoyed as their son Gautam turns 18. The proud parents took to social media to express their love and support for their growing son. Mahesh shared a heartwarming picture of Gautam, dressed in a black shirt and jeans, with a caption that read, “Happy 18 son!! Explore & enjoy this time. I love you very much.. I'm a proud father today.”
Namrata also shared a touching post, capturing the moment when Gautam entered his dorm room at New York University. She wrote, “To new beginnings! Happy birthday son. It's a big one for you and for us as proud parents! Shine bright, be happy, and stay blessed always. Love you kiiiid.”
Gautam, following in his parents’ footsteps, aspires to become an actor. He is currently pursuing a four-year drama course at NYU and is expected to make his acting debut in films after completing his studies.
Gautam’s sister, Sitara, has also expressed her desire to join the family legacy in the entertainment industry in an interview. She revealed that she is taking acting classes and is eager to pursue a career in acting.
Mahesh was last seen in the film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. He is currently working on an upcoming action-adventure drama directed by SS Rajamouli, although the details of the film are yet to be revealed.
As Gautam embarks on a new chapter in his life, his parents’ love and support will undoubtedly guide him towards success. The entire family is eagerly anticipating his future endeavours in the entertainment industry.