Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate son Gautam’s 18th birthday with heartfelt wishes

Gautam, following in his parents’ footsteps, aspires to become an actor. He is currently pursuing a four-year drama course at NYU and is expected to make his acting debut in films after completing his studies.

Gautam’s sister, Sitara, has also expressed her desire to join the family legacy in the entertainment industry in an interview. She revealed that she is taking acting classes and is eager to pursue a career in acting.

Mahesh was last seen in the film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. He is currently working on an upcoming action-adventure drama directed by SS Rajamouli, although the details of the film are yet to be revealed.

As Gautam embarks on a new chapter in his life, his parents’ love and support will undoubtedly guide him towards success. The entire family is eagerly anticipating his future endeavours in the entertainment industry.