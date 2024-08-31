Parineeti Chopra offers a dreamy glimpse of her 'life lately' in London

Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a glimpse of her 'life lately', as she was holidaying in England, UK along with her husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti, who has 44.2 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a Reel video in which we can see a montage of unseen pictures and clips.

The video has a clip of Parineeti and Raghav attending the Wimbledon tournament. They are walking hand in hand in the video. There are sneak peeks of the beautiful buildings and structures of London, train and cycle rides, rivers and roads.

The post is captioned as, "Life lately... Exclusive content on snapchat".