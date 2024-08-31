Twinkle Khanna shares transformative wellness retreat experience: A journey to inner peace

Twinkle Khanna recently shared intimate moments from her healing journey at a wellness retreat, offering her followers a glimpse into her transformative experience through a series of captivating photos and a reflective caption.

Her post reads, “Sometimes, it’s essential to hit the pause button. I recently enjoyed a rejuvenating escape at the stunning @dharanaatshillim. We savored nourishing meals, temporarily gave up my cherished coffee, embarked on a two-hour trek through a lush forest with loved ones, and stood beneath majestic waterfalls. We were thoroughly examined, oiled, prodded, and jolted out of our routine complacency.

It was a break that allowed us to shift our focus from the external to the internal. What’s the last thing you did for a quick reset? (sic)”

At the retreat, Twinkle took a respite from her busy life to concentrate on her health and well-being. She embraced a regimen of healthy eating, gave up her favourite coffee, and enjoyed a two-hour trek with friends and family through a verdant forest. Immersing herself in nature, she revitalised her spirit.

The retreat also offered Twinkle an opportunity to introspect and reflect on her life, thoughts, and emotions. The process of being examined, oiled, and prodded helped her move beyond complacency and gain deeper self-awareness. It was a chance to momentarily step away from her hectic schedule and prioritise inner peace.

Twinkle Khanna has enjoyed a diverse and successful career, initially as an actress in films like Barsaat (1995), Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, and Baadshah. After retiring from acting in 2001, she transitioned into writing and film production, co-founding Grazing Goat Pictures and establishing her own production house, Mrs. Funnybones Movies, in 2016. She has co-produced notable films, including Pad Man, which earned the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues in 2018.