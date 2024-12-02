Boman Irani turns 65: Reflects on life, gratitude and his ‘9-year-old mind’ in heartfelt birthday post

As Boman Irani celebrated his 65th birthday on Monday, the actor took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of himself, reflecting on the years gone by. He expressed that while he may be 65, he still has the "mind of a 9-year-old." The post featured a side-by-side comparison of a monochrome photograph from his childhood and a recent image of him.
In his heartfelt message, Boman wrote, "As I look back at this kid… While I still have the mind of a 9-year-old, this 65-year-old can’t help but be amazed at the years gone by. Grateful for all the experiences, (blunders included), and wondering how I became eligible for so much love from across the universe, even from people I may never have met. All I can say is thank you and bless my lucky stars!"
Actor Anupam Kher wished him with a loving message, "Happy Birthday my friend. You are the bestest. Love and prayers always."
Boman's son, Kayoze Irani, shared a video of him and his father playing the guitar and singing Jamaica Farewell by Harry Belafonte. He also posted a collection of family pictures from Boman's younger years, captioning the post: "Happy birthday Bob @boman_irani."
Boman, one of the most beloved character actors in Hindi cinema, has appeared in over 100 films. Recently, he has ventured into film production and advertising with his banner, Irani Movietone. Some of his iconic roles include appearances in Munna Bhai MBBS, Veer-Zaara, Main Hoon Na, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Housefull, PK, Dilwale, Sanju and Uunchai. His most recent appearance was in Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, a film centered on the illegal immigration practice known as "donkey flight."