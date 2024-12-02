Boman Irani turns 65: Reflects on life, gratitude and his ‘9-year-old mind’ in heartfelt birthday post

As Boman Irani celebrated his 65th birthday on Monday, the actor took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of himself, reflecting on the years gone by. He expressed that while he may be 65, he still has the "mind of a 9-year-old." The post featured a side-by-side comparison of a monochrome photograph from his childhood and a recent image of him.

In his heartfelt message, Boman wrote, "As I look back at this kid… While I still have the mind of a 9-year-old, this 65-year-old can’t help but be amazed at the years gone by. Grateful for all the experiences, (blunders included), and wondering how I became eligible for so much love from across the universe, even from people I may never have met. All I can say is thank you and bless my lucky stars!"