Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding anniversary celebrations

A few days earlier, Priyanka shared a heartwarming glimpse of their Thanksgiving celebration on Instagram. The series featured a cosy family portrait with Nick and Malti, alongside snapshots of a sumptuous Thanksgiving spread, complete with turkey, pie and cookies. Priyanka's heartfelt caption read, "So grateful for the life we're building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I thank everyone who has been in my corner all these years. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in 2022.