On Priyanka, Nick’s wedding anniversary, daughter Malti gets a ‘special treat’

As Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate six years of marital bliss, their daughter Malti Marie got a “special treat” on the happy occasion.

Priyanka, on Tuesday, shared on Instagram that they watched their daughter Malti's 'favourite' Moana 2 in New York. The actress also shared a slew of pictures. The photograph had Priyanka posing in a bathroom and clicking a selfie. The next was a table laden with chocolates next to a paper bag and a poster of Moana.

Another image showed a stack of pizzas kept on the table. Without showing her daughter’s face, Priyanka shared a photo, which she clicked from the back from the movie screening.

For the caption, she wrote, “What a special treat on our anniversary. Maltis favorite Moana with our friends and family. Moana 2 is so much fun!! Thank you @disney @disneyanimation for the amazing screening. all the kids had the best time. In theaters now @nickjonas.”

It was in December 2018, when Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple in 2022 announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Talking about the film, the first installment of Moana released in 2016, is an American animated musical fantasy adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The film was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, and is based on a story conceived by Clements, Musker, Williams, Hall, Pamela Ribon, and the writing team of Aaron Kandell and Jordan Kandell.

The film also stars Auliʻi Cravalho in her film debut as the voice of the eponymous character and also features the ensemble voices of Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger and Alan Tudyk.

The film is set in ancient Polynesia and tells the story of Moana, the strong-willed daughter of a chief of a coastal village, who is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti. When a blight strikes her island, Moana sets sail in search of Maui, a legendary demigod, in hopes of returning the relic to Te Fiti and saving her people.

The plot is original, but takes inspiration from Polynesian myths. The second installment picks up where the first film left off, Moana returns home from a three-day journey, only to discover a mysterious object that holds the key to an ancient island with "angry gods."