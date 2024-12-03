Shraddha Kapoor’s July 2024 dump is all things nice and fun

Shraddha Kapoor knows how to keep it real on social media, winning hearts with her relatable posts and regular updates on her personal and professional life. As the year draws to a close, the Stree 2 star took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, revisiting the fun-filled moments of her July 2024.

On December 3, Shraddha shared a delightful photo dump capturing highlights from the month. The carousel began with a serene solo shot of the actress resting her hand on a table, followed by an adorable picture with her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, as they posed against a scenic lakeside backdrop.

The collection continued with snapshots of her enjoying sunny days, including a candid shot of Shraddha lying on the ground, gazing away from the camera. Another frame featured her and Siddhanth showing off their matching bands, while the post wrapped up with a few no-makeup selfies and pictures with her friends.