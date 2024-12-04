Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude for weekly dose of love
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a video expressing his gratitude towards his fans, whom he lovingly refers to as his “extended family”, for their weekly dose of love they shower upon the icon.
The actor shared an Instagram Reel featuring his old photographs, a swarm of fans standing outside to catch a glimpse of the star. The clip also shows the actor doing puja in the temple in his house and then going out to wave at the fans.
“This love each Sunday .. my gratitude .. beyond all that can be imagined,” he wrote as the caption.
Recently, the star expressed his anger on X, formerly Twitter. On Monday, the veteran actor took to his X and wrote, “Chup (quiet)” followed by an angry emoji. While the netizens wondered what could be the reason behind the post, some users on the Internet felt that it could be Big B’s reaction to the speculations around the separation between his son Abhishek Bachchan, and the latter’s wife Aishwarya Rai.
Earlier, the media had also reported that Abhishek missed his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday celebrations on November 16. However, a recent video confirms Abhishek’s presence at his daughter’s birthday.