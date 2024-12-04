Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude for weekly dose of love

“This love each Sunday .. my gratitude .. beyond all that can be imagined,” he wrote as the caption.

Recently, the star expressed his anger on X, formerly Twitter. On Monday, the veteran actor took to his X and wrote, “Chup (quiet)” followed by an angry emoji. While the netizens wondered what could be the reason behind the post, some users on the Internet felt that it could be Big B’s reaction to the speculations around the separation between his son Abhishek Bachchan, and the latter’s wife Aishwarya Rai.

Earlier, the media had also reported that Abhishek missed his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday celebrations on November 16. However, a recent video confirms Abhishek’s presence at his daughter’s birthday.