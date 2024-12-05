Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan pens a heartfelt letter for his father as ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ hits theatres

As Pushpa 2: The Rule hits theatres today, the excitement surrounding the film is palpable. The film’s lead star, Allu Arjun, has been receiving immense love and support from his family and fans alike.
Arjun’s son, Ayaan, penned a heartwarming letter expressing his pride and admiration for his father. The kid acknowledged the immense pressure and hard work that goes into making a film and assured his father of his unwavering support. The letter, filled with love and affection, touched the hearts of many.
The actor shared a snap of the letter on social media writing, “Touched by my son Ayaan’s love. One of my biggest achievements by far. Lucky to have such love (he is a child so pls pardon some parts of exaggerations ).”
Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, also took to social media to wish her husband luck sharing a heartwarming photo of the couple.
Rashmika, who plays the role of Srivalli, shared her excitement and gratitude for the team. She reminisced about the journey of Pushpa, from the initial days of shooting to the highly anticipated release. She expressed her admiration for Arjun, director Sukumar, and the entire team.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is a highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film promises to be a visual spectacle, packed with high-octane action sequences, stunning visuals, and powerful performances. Arjun reprises his role as the fearless Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika returns as the fiery Srivalli.
The film has been directed by Sukumar. With a strong storyline, stellar performances, and breathtaking visuals, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to take the box office by storm.