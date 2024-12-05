Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan pens a heartfelt letter for his father as ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ hits theatres

As Pushpa 2: The Rule hits theatres today, the excitement surrounding the film is palpable. The film’s lead star, Allu Arjun, has been receiving immense love and support from his family and fans alike.

Arjun’s son, Ayaan, penned a heartwarming letter expressing his pride and admiration for his father. The kid acknowledged the immense pressure and hard work that goes into making a film and assured his father of his unwavering support. The letter, filled with love and affection, touched the hearts of many.