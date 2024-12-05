Sonam Kapoor shares rare throwback picture with her nani, celebrates cherished memories

Actress Sonam Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a rare throwback photograph featuring her late nani (maternal grandmother).
The heartfelt post, shared on Sonam’s Instagram stories, offers fans a touching glimpse into her cherished family moments. The black-and-white image features a toddler-aged Sonam sitting in her grandmother’s arms. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Miss you Nani,” expressing her enduring love.
The photograph beautifully captures the warmth of their bond, with Sonam’s Nani holding her with a look of pride and affection. Known for often sharing insights into her family life, the Neerja actress has spoken about the profound influence her grandparents had in shaping her values of love, kindness, and resilience.
Sonam’s maternal grandmother, Duru Hingorani Bhambani, passed away in 2017 at the age of 89. Following her loss, Sonam shared a touching tribute, thanking her Nani for being a guiding force in her life. “Love you Nani, will miss you so much. Thank you for teaching me everything... Draupadi/Duru Hingorani Bhambani—always in our hearts,” she wrote.
Her sister, Rhea Kapoor, also honoured their grandmother at the time, sharing a childhood picture and writing, “What a lady, what a legacy. I will always remember you as my spirit and my strength, Nani. I love you forever. #Duru.”
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the thriller Blind, where she portrayed a visually impaired police officer. She is reportedly set to appear next in Battle for Bittora, a film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel.