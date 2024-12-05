Sonam Kapoor shares rare throwback picture with her nani, celebrates cherished memories

Sonam’s maternal grandmother, Duru Hingorani Bhambani, passed away in 2017 at the age of 89. Following her loss, Sonam shared a touching tribute, thanking her Nani for being a guiding force in her life. “Love you Nani, will miss you so much. Thank you for teaching me everything... Draupadi/Duru Hingorani Bhambani—always in our hearts,” she wrote.

Her sister, Rhea Kapoor, also honoured their grandmother at the time, sharing a childhood picture and writing, “What a lady, what a legacy. I will always remember you as my spirit and my strength, Nani. I love you forever. #Duru.”

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the thriller Blind, where she portrayed a visually impaired police officer. She is reportedly set to appear next in Battle for Bittora, a film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel.