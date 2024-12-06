Nagarjuna expresses ‘gratitude’, shares unseen pictures of Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya’s wedding

Veteran South star Nagarjuna said that he is “overflowing with gratitude” along with some unseen pictures of the newly-weds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding posing with family.

Nagarjuna, on X, posted the heart melting pictures. In the first picture, the couple are seen looking at each other smiling. In the next image, the duo posed with their family members, including Nagarjuna.

For the caption, Nagarjuna wrote, “My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy.

“To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable. My son’s wedding was not just a family celebration—it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us. From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni.”